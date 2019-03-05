After failure in the 2018 World Cup was followed up by a subpar showing in the first UEFA Nations League, Germany is moving on from three of its 2014 World Cup winners.

Joachim Low announced Tuesday that Thomas Muller, Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels have no place on his national team going forward, offering well wishes to the Bayern Munich veteran trio.

“2019 is a new beginning for the Germany national team,” said Low, whose team failed to get out of the World Cup group stage in Russia. “It was important for me to personally explain my decision to the players and the FC Bayern management.

“Now it’s time to set the course for the future. We want to give the team a new look. I am convinced that this is the right step. The youngsters coming through will have the room they need to grow. Now it’s up to them to take on responsibility."

Low, who was permitted to stay on despite the World Cup failure and is under contract through 2022, had his decision backed by federation president Reinhard Grindel and DFB director Oliver Bierhoff.

"We now want to make it clear that this is a new beginning for the squad," Bierhoff said.

The decision marks the end of an era for the three stars. Muller, 29, has 100 caps and 38 goals in his international career, including 10 goals on the World Cup stage (five in 2010, five in 2014). Boateng (74 caps) and Hummels (70 caps), both 30, were Germany's starting center backs at the 2014 World Cup, helping Die Mannschaft win the title.

"I appreciate that Joachim wants to carry on changing the shape of the national side," Grindel said. "Making personnel changes at the start of the qualifying phase for Euro 2020 is the right time."

Germany commences life without Muller, Boateng and Hummels later this month with a friendly against Serbia and a Euro 2020 qualifier against the Netherlands. The Germans are grouped with the Dutch, Northern Ireland, Belarus and Estonia in qualifying for next year's competition.