Jogi Low: Muller, Hummels, Boateng Are Done With Germany National Team

Joachim Low announced Tuesday that Thomas Muller, Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels have no place on his national team, offering well wishes to the Bayern Munich veteran trio.

By Avi Creditor
March 05, 2019

After failure in the 2018 World Cup was followed up by a subpar showing in the first UEFA Nations League, Germany is moving on from three of its 2014 World Cup winners.

Joachim Low announced Tuesday that Thomas Muller, Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels have no place on his national team going forward, offering well wishes to the Bayern Munich veteran trio.

“2019 is a new beginning for the Germany national team,” said Low, whose team failed to get out of the World Cup group stage in Russia. “It was important for me to personally explain my decision to the players and the FC Bayern management.

“Now it’s time to set the course for the future. We want to give the team a new look. I am convinced that this is the right step. The youngsters coming through will have the room they need to grow. Now it’s up to them to take on responsibility."

Low, who was permitted to stay on despite the World Cup failure and is under contract through 2022, had his decision backed by federation president Reinhard Grindel and DFB director Oliver Bierhoff.

"We now want to make it clear that this is a new beginning for the squad," Bierhoff said.

The decision marks the end of an era for the three stars. Muller, 29, has 100 caps and 38 goals in his international career, including 10 goals on the World Cup stage (five in 2010, five in 2014). Boateng (74 caps) and Hummels (70 caps), both 30, were Germany's starting center backs at the 2014 World Cup, helping Die Mannschaft win the title.

"I appreciate that Joachim wants to carry on changing the shape of the national side," Grindel said. "Making personnel changes at the start of the qualifying phase for Euro 2020 is the right time."

Germany commences life without Muller, Boateng and Hummels later this month with a friendly against Serbia and a Euro 2020 qualifier against the Netherlands. The Germans are grouped with the Dutch, Northern Ireland, Belarus and Estonia in qualifying for next year's competition.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message