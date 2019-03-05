Ian Wright Backs Declan Rice for an England Call-Up Ahead of March Internationals

By 90Min
March 05, 2019

Declan Rice is now officially available for England's squad, and Ian Wright has stated that the West Ham midfielder should be thrown straight into the squad.

The midfielder has enjoyed a breakout season at the London Stadium and has scored twice in 26 games for West Ham.

England play two Euro 2020 qualifiers against Czech Republic and Montenegro this month, and it's widely expected that Rice will get his first call up for England.


Speaking on Radio 5 Live, Wright said: “Yeah [I would put him in the England squad next week], it’s a position we’ve struggled to fill, we’ve not really got that player who can naturally do the role as good we’ve seen Declan Rice do at the minute.


“He’s better than the Eric Dier, especially in that position, of course. And plus Eric is not playing at the moment, unfortunately for him, but at the same time we’re talking of someone who is in top form at the minute, he’s ready to go.

Charles Pertwee/GettyImages

“I say bring him and let’s have a look. He looks like he’s got everything. Comfortable on the left and right, sees danger, scores goals, we’ve seen him get forward and score goals, what are we waiting for?"

Dier has only played 15 times this season for Tottenham and Rice may just have the edge over the Spurs man as he looks to make his debut for Southgate's team.

After his international switch was made official the man born in southwest London could be set to play for England. 

