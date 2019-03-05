Jerome Boateng Issues Statement as Joachim Low Confirms Defender Is No Longer in National Team Plans

March 05, 2019

Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng has issued a statement in response to Joachim Low confirming that he, Thomas Muller and Mats Hummels, will not be considered for the German national team in the future.

Boateng had been a key player for Germany during his time with the national team, earning 76 caps for Die Mannschaft since his debut in 2009, as well as helping the country win their fourth World Cup in 2014 in Brazil.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Recently however, the national team released a statement confirming that Boateng, Muller and Hummels, all of whom were part of the squad in 2014, will no longer be part of future Germany squads, with the 30-year-old responding to the news via his Twitter account.

The statement read: "Germany coach Joachim Low told me today in a straightforward interview that I will not continue to be part of the DFB team, he wants to offer young players the stage in the future and especially in view of the upcoming tournaments of the team with a new face. 

"I am sad about this news because it has always been the greatest thing for me to represent my country. Nevertheless, I respect the new course and understand the decision of the national coach.

"I was young myself and reliant on older players to make room for me. Personally, I am convinced that I can continue to play at the highest level and will continue to do so in the future. I will always look back with great pleasure on the time spent in the DFB team.

"I have always been extremely proud to wear the jersey of the national team and I will never forget the summer of 2014 in particular. Of course, I would have wished for another farewell for us. 

"Good luck of the team for the future!"

As well as winning the World Cup in 2014, Boateng helped Germany reach the semi-final stage of the 2010 World Cup, and 2012 and 2016 editions of the Euros. His final tournament  won't be remembered so fondly however, after Die Mannschaft's elimination in the group stages of the 2018 World Cup, with the centre-back being sent off in the second group game against Sweden. 

It means that Boateng can now concentrate on club matters for Bayern Munich, who still have a chance of winning the treble this season. 

