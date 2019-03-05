Jose Mourinho Hails 'Phenomenal' N'Golo Kante & Reveals What Midfield Role He Thinks Suits Him Best

Jose Mourinho has insisted that N'Golo Kante is so good Chelsea could succeed if they played three of versions of him in their midfield.

Ever since Maurizio Sarri took over at Chelsea last summer, Kante's position at Stamford Bridge has been hotly debated. Sarri has often elected to field Jorginho in the same defensive midfield role Kante has found so much success in over the past few years, leaving the Frenchman to play in a more advanced position on the right side of a midfield trio.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

In light of the current debate, Mourinho provided his own insights, suggesting that Kante is more than capable of performing just about any role in the midfield - admittedly adding that he performs most effectively in a deeper role.

“If a manager is told that you have four Kantes, you will always find space in the team for four Kantes,” Mourinho told beIN SPORTS, as per Football.London.

“He’s so good and he is tremendous in his attitude and his intensity in recovering the ball. He is so good that I think he can play in every position. If he plays like people used to see him in a more defensive role, he’s phenomenal in the amount of balls he recovers.





“I think he is phenomenal. The perfect scenario for Chelsea is three Kantes and play them all in midfield. It would be amazing.”

Sarri has so far been unwavering in his decision to field Kante out of position, raising doubts over whether the 27-year-old will still be at the club if Sarri keeps his job over the summer.