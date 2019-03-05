Juventus Emerge as Frontrunners in Race to Sign Benfica Wonderkid Joao Felix This Summer

March 05, 2019

Juventus have emerged as the frontrunners in the race to sign Joao Felix, with Real Madrid and Man Utd also reported to have an interest in securing the services of the youngster. 

Felix has been a revelation at Benfica this season and his performances for the Portuguese side have caught the attention of a whole host of top sides across Europe. The 19-year-old has registered an impressive 11 goals and six assists in all competitions and has subsequently been branded with the nickname 'Hurricane'.

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/GettyImages

According to ASJuventus have now made Felix their number one priority this summer and are even prepared to pay the youngster's €120m release clause.


Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici is said to have held a meeting with Benfica president Luis Felipe Vieira last week to express the Bianconeri's desire to snap up Felix.

This means that Juventus are the first reported club who are prepared to pay the hefty €120m release clause - a fee that has already put off a number of interested parties.

Carlos Rodrigues/GettyImages

Manchester United are also being credited with an interest, but their proposal is said to be well off €120m. 

However, Benfica are only willing to listen to the offers that are rolling in for Felix and are unwilling to make a decision about his future just yet.

The Portuguese club are going to wait until the end of the season and then decide whether they want to increase Felix's release clause further, based on the remainder of his performances. 

Benfica could also be losing out on another of their young talents, Ruben Diaz, as the centre back is said to be a top target for Juventus and could be sold for as much as €60m this summer.

      Modal message