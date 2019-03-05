Leicester Poised to Battle Borussia Dortmund for Signing of Rangers Striker Alfredo Morelos

Leicester City will have to fend off interest from Bundesliga heavyweights Borussia Dortmund if they want to wrap up the signing of Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos.

The Foxes are believed to have been tracking the progress of the Colombian prior to the arrival of Brendan Rodgers, with scouts having watched the 22-year-old prior to the January transfer window - though a deal ultimately never materialised under Claude Puel.

It's now reported by Sky Sports that the Foxes will discuss whether or not to pursue their interest in Morelos, with newly appointed Rodgers teaming up with the club's transfer committee - comprised of director of football John Rudkin and head of recruitment Eduardo Macia - to make a decision of whether or not to make an offer.





Morelos has been in outstanding form for Rangers and is the top scorer in the SPFL this season, with 16 goals in 24 league appearances. He has also contributed four assists in that time, and his comfortably ahead of teammate James Tavernier in the club's goalscoring stakes.





His good form has led to speculation of a move away from Ibrox, and Morelos himself has admitted that his time at the club may be coming to an end - telling a Colombian radio station last week: "There are many teams interested in me and a lot of them have watched me play. Most likely my transfer will be this summer."

One string to Morelos' bow that may ultimately put off Leicester is his largely unimpressive disciplinary record. He has picked up an astounding 16 yellow cards this season and has been sent off a remarkable four times - with his moments of madness causing tension with manager Steven Gerrard.

His goalscoring record for Rangers is outstanding though, and Leicester may view Morelos as a long-term successor to Jamie Vardy, who recently turned 32.

Snapping him up won't come easy though with Rangers reluctance to sell, coupled with Dortmund's interest, along with a host of other Bundesliga sides, making him one of the hottest properties in the European transfer market.