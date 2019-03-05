Man City in 'Advanced Talks' With Mumbai City as They Look to Extend Investment Portfolio to India

By 90Min
March 05, 2019

Manchester City are believed to be in advanced talks with Indian Super League side Mumbai City over the possibility of adding the club to their growing portfolio of football team investments.

Over the past few years, the City Football Group (CFG) have accumulated stakes and shares in a number of clubs across the world, such as New York City FC, Melbourne City FC, and Yokohama F. Marinos. The purpose of City's affiliation with the clubs is to develop academy networking, and to build the clubs brand across the globe.

According to Goal, City officials were in Mumbai to watch the club's first game of the ISL season against Jamshedpur, and are moving closer to investing in the club, which is owned by Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor and film producer Bimal Parekh. Man City's affiliations have proved fruitful before, with the club signing Aaron Mooy from Melbourne City FC back in 2017.


Discussing a potential deal, CFG CEO Ferran Soriano said: "With all these developments we have to be patient. We have some interest in some markets and countries where there is a genuine football passion and opportunities, like China, but also India. So there might be other opportunities in Asia.

"We've been looking at India for nearly two years now. I'd say this year we'll end up doing an investment in India. As we see it now, there is a natural pace of growth that we will follow that takes us to more than seven teams, but not 100 teams I cannot see 10 years ahead but the group might have two or three teams more. 


"Is this going to change in five years and we're going to have more? Maybe, I don't know that. But to complete the vision that we had six years ago, I think we will have maybe two or three clubs more."

Meanwhile, City are believed to be in direct completion with Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool to secure the signing of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrian Rabiot in the summer, after the player's contract talks with Bayern Munich broke down. The talented Frenchman will be available on a free transfer in the summer, upon the expiry of his current deal with PSG.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message