Newcastle United Starlet Sean Longstaff Set to See Specialist After Suffering Worrying Knee Injury

Newcastle United youngster Sean Longstaff is set to meet with a knee specialist this week, to determine the extent of the injury he suffered against West Ham United on Saturday afternoon.

The 21-year-old is arguably the most promising player to emerge from the Magpies' academy in years, and has been a real bright spark in what has been a tricky campaign for the north east side. Longstaff injured his knee in a robust challenge with Hammers midfielder Robert Snodgrass last weekend, and was seen leaving the London Stadium on crutches.

According to the Daily Mail, the initial scans of the midfielder's posterior cruciate ligament appeared to be positive, with no indication of a rapture - a severe injury that can see players sidelined for months. Newcastle will hope to have their player back as soon as possible, ahead of a gruelling relegation battle in the final few weeks of the Premier League season.

As things stand, the club are six points clear of the relegation zone, but with nine matches still to play, there's plenty of time for them to be sucked back into the scrap. While the side's fortunes have improved of late, they still have tough tests awaiting them, which include matches against Arsenal, Liverpool, and Leicester City.

The Magpies take on Everton next weekend, and Rafael Benítez will need to choose between the likes of Jonjo Shelvey, Mohamed Diamé and Ki Sung-Yeung to partner Isaac Hayden in midfield. Shelvey has previously admitted his frustrations with being left out of the starting line-up, and will be determined to prove himself worthy playing regularly, should he be selected.

In other news, Newcastle loanee Salomón Rondón has claimed he '100%' wants to stay at St. James' Park next season, and will look to make his temporary move from West Bromwich Albion permanent in the summer. While his form hasn't exactly been prolific, the Venezuela international has fared well for the Magpies, scoring seven goals and providing four assists.