Romelu Lukaku Hits Out at 'Racist Media' Insisting He Won't 'Kiss Someone's Ass' to Earn Respect

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has hit back at the media, claiming he won't 'kiss someone's ass' in order to earn their respect.

Lukaku, 25, spoke about the issue of racism in the media prior to his side's 3-2 win over Southampton, a game that the Belgian netted a brace in, with the striker insisting that despite his religious beliefs, he doesn't forget what is written about him from certain areas of the media.

Speaking to OTRO, as quoted by the Daily Express, he said: "I’m a religious person and God always tells us always to forgive. But I don’t forget.

"That’s why I don’t give media, some media, not my attention or even a look. I know sometimes I pay the price but I don’t care. Even one reporter said: 'Thank God the mother of Romelu Lukaku didn’t have a third child.' Can you imagine?!

"I’m not gonna kiss someone's ass to be loved. It depends which newspaper, though. There is one newspaper which everybody reads that they’re like, you can say, ‘you are all racists’, you all know who you are."

News of Lukaku's comments regarding racism in the media comes after Raheem Sterling took a similar stand earlier in the campaign, referencing articles written by the Daily Mail in the wake of him being subjected to alleged racial abuse from Chelsea fans during a game in December.

Lukaku has hit a purple patch under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer recently, netting four goals in his last two Premier League games, although after the recent win against Southampton, The Sun reported that the striker was annoyed with Paul Pogba over the Frenchman's decision to take a penalty while he was on a hat-trick, with him taking to Twitter to respond to those claims.

When the hate don’t work they start telling lies... — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) March 5, 2019

Manchester United are currently preparing to face Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie, with the Premier League side needing to overturn a two-goal deficit from the first-leg in order to progress to the quarter-finals.