This is rich, even for Sergio Ramos.

Ajax eliminated Real Madrid on aggregate, 5–3, in Tuesday's Champions League round-of-16 second leg. But that might not be the most painful part of the match for fans, who had to see Ramos in a booth instead of on the field because of his own doing.

Ramos had intentionally gotten a yellow card in the first leg to miss the second (on accumulation) in order to be clear of suspension for the quarterfinals. But since he admitted he intentionally got a yellow card, he was banned an extra game — thus making his tactic useless.

And according to multiple outlets, the Real Madrid star was being filmed during the game as part of a documentary he is doing with Amazon Video. Real Madrid, which had won the last three Champions League titles and four of the last five, missed out on its ninth consecutive quarterfinal appearance.

Sergio Ramos was recording a documentary about himself tonighthttps://t.co/BgtwsfPWOr — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) March 5, 2019

“I’m excited to be able to show football fans what it takes to be a professional athlete, the responsibility of wearing Real Madrid’s and Spain’s armband and how to juggle that with a normal personal life,” Ramos said upon Amazon's unveiling of the series.

He might want to have that statement back after a day from which there's sure to be some interesting footage.