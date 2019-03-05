Tottenham Legend Clive Allen Claims Club Could Make a 'Huge Statement' By Re-Signing Gareth Bale

By 90Min
March 05, 2019

Former Tottenham striker and coach Clive Allen has stated that he would love to see his former club re-sign Gareth Bale from Real Madrid, five and a half years since selling the Welshman to Los Blancos.

Bale's future at Real Madrid has been cast into doubt yet again this week, as the 29-year-old attacker was booed off the pitch during his side's 1-0 defeat at home to Barcelona in El Clasico. The Wales international's agent also claimed that Bale would look to leave the Bernabeu if he continued to be jeered by the Madrid fans.

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

Whilst appearing on TalkSport's Sports Breakfast show, Clive Allen claimed that he would love to see Bale return to the Lilywhites, especially with the club set to move into their new stadium.

Allen said: “I would love to see that happen. Gareth Bale coming back to Spurs, with the new stadium and the way the club is moving forward, I think that would be a massive statement.

“Obviously I was there when he arrived and I worked with him for a number of years. I saw him become an incredible footballer, he matured as a person and he has gone to extraordinary heights and achievements.

“We don’t appreciate him enough. What he has produced at Real Madrid has been nothing short of exceptional. It’s absolutely incredible what he’s done there.

“I think Gareth has been very unfairly treated at Real Madrid. It’s just incredible they feel that way about him.”

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Since moving to La Liga in 2013 for £85m, Bale has played 222 games for Los Blancos, scoring 101 goals and providing 63 assists. The Welshman has also won the Champions League on four occasions for the Spanish club.

