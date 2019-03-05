Transfer Rumours: Asensio to Juventus, Zaniolo to City, Slimani to Sporting & More

We may be currently living in transfer window limbo, with a devastating - well, we're not quite sure how many days and months exactly - to go until the summer window finally breaks up the monotony of actual football, but the rumour merchants are still very much engaged.

With this comforting fact in mind, here are five of the very best footballing whispers going around at the moment:

Tottenham Set to Swoop for Notts County Star After Successful Trial

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

After a difficult week for the senior side, culminating in a hard-fought north London derby point, Tottenham can take solace from the fact that their junior outfit ran riot against West Ham in a 5-3 win.

But, most important in this, aside from Mauricio Pochettino's son getting the opener, was young Notts County star Kion Etete scoring twice. The 17-year-old was at the end of a week's trial, and looks to have done enough to potentially secure a move to north London, as per the Daily Mail.

Unfortunately, we couldn't get a picture of the up and comer, so please be appeased by a picture of a grumpy Pochettino, who might well be happier when he learns his son might have a new pal in the Under-18s soon enough.

Juventus Contact Real Madrid Star Marco Asensio Ahead of Potential Summer Switch

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

From Notts County to the Santiago Bernabeu and a certain Marco Asensio, who may well be growing tired of his current surroundings, though not enough to swap it for Nottingham.

As per Tuttosport, the Spanish youngster is growing disillusioned with life at Real Madrid after struggling to assert himself under Santiago Solari, and may well opt to swap the Spanish capital for Turin (that sounds more like it) this summer.

Apparently, this unease has been heightened by some preemptive contact from Juventus in recent days, who are readying themselves to be the 23-year-old's number one destination come June.

Manchester City Join Arsenal & Chelsea in Race to Sign Roma Starlet Nicolo Zaniolo

ANDREAS SOLARO/GettyImages

Manchester City have joined fellow Premier League side Chelsea and Arsenal in the potentially futile race to sign Nicolo Zaniolo from Roma.

According to Corriere dello Sport, as relayed by Sport Witness, the Citizens are eager to land the precocious 18-year-old, though the Romans are doing everything in their power to sign him up to a fresh long-term deal.

Indeed, it is understood that this contract is close to completion, with the player eager not to overstep his mark in his development, making any summer switch tough. However, there have been reports circling that last year's flavour of the month Cengiz Under is up for sale, so it's not all slammed doors in the Italian capital.

Bayern Munich Look to Arsenal Youngster Xavier Amaechi as Callum Hudson-Odoi Alternative

Naomi Baker/GettyImages

Bayern Munich are tired of their rivals snapping up all the good English talent. And, after missing out on Jadon Sancho and then Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, at least for the moment, they are now eyeing up Arsenal's Xavier Amaechi as a potential alternative.



According to football.london, the Bavarians have turned their attentions to the 18-year-old Amaechi, who is a highly rated commodity within the Gunners academy, and are considering a summer swoop, with scouts sent for Tuesday night's Premier League 2 clash against Swansea.

Leicester Loanee Islam Slimani Set for Sporting CP Return After Torrid Spell at Fenerbahce



VLADIMIR SIMICEK/GettyImages

Islam Slimani has not had the best of times since swapping Sporting CP for Leicester City for £28m in 2016. Loan spells at Newcastle and Fenerbahce have followed, and this latest Turkish venture has somehow gone worse than that ill-fated spell on Tyneside.

The Algerian (and his temporary club, for that matter) was hoping to return to the Foxes in January, but that never materialised, and according to Fotospor, he is now set to return to Portugal and the Lisbon side, with a deal already "agreed in principle".

All that's left is for Brendan Rodgers to approve of the move and the fee.

