Troy Deeney Urges Watford to Build on Reaching 40 Point Mark and Push for European Spot

Watford captain Troy Deeney has called for the club to continue building on their successful season so far by securing a Europa League spot.

The Hornets are sat in eighth place in the Premier League, level on points with Wolves, who currently occupy the final European qualification spot in seventh.

Club captain Deeney thinks his teammates need to continue working towards putting in more consistent performances, telling Watford's official website that the club not relax after Andre Gray's late winner against Leicester saw the club break the 40 point barrier.

The 30-year-old said: "People look at us and say we're on 40 points and we're comfortable, we're going to relax, but I think it shows with everyone coming off the bench, you see that this team is keen to progress and wants to do more.





"We've shown character - I think that's never in question now - it's just about continuing to be consistent and trying to win more and more football matches."

A key element which could help Watford finish within the Premier League's top seven will be the Hornets' ability to win against the division's top six sides, something which Javi Gracia's side has only managed once this season - with a 2-1 success against Tottenham at Vicarage Road in September.

Deeney has therefore urged the team to start their search for consistency by pulling off a shock result against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening.

Commenting on Watford's record against the top six, Deeney said: "I think that's a clear one to try and address - and we've got the 'easy' task of playing Manchester City away this week, so let's try and make it there."