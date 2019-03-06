Bayern Munich Hit Out at Joachim Löw for Timing of Decision to Axe Star Trio From Germany Squad

Bayern Munich have issued a statement condemning the timing of Joachim Löw announcing his decision to indefinitely drop Thomas Müller, Jérôme Boateng and Mats Hummels from the German national team.

Die Mannschaft are currently in somewhat of a crisis, having plunged out of the 2018 World Cup in the group stages, and being relegated from the top tier of the UEFA Nations League into the B ranking. Ahead of the side's Euro 2020 qualifiers against Serbia and the Netherlands later in the month, Löw has made some bold decisions with an eye to building towards the future.

SAEED KHAN/GettyImages

According to a report from Goal, Bayern were less than impressed with the timing of Löw's announcement, given that it came ahead of crucial matches against VfL Wolfsburg and Liverpool. In a statement addressing the situation, the club wrote: "National coach Joachim Low has decided not to consider our players Thomas Muller, Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng in the future.





"Basically, we do not comment on sporting decisions of the national coach, the nomination of the squad of the national team is solely the responsibility of Joachim Löw. However, we believe the timing and circumstances of the announcement of this decision to the players and to the public is questionable.





"The last international match of the German national team took place on 19 November 2018."

Hummels (30), Muller (29) and Boateng (30) all axed by Joachim Low for Germany. A hell of a bold move, particularly as each could easily have played for another 2/3 years. — Josh Challies (@Challies11) March 5, 2019

Löw has already clarified the re his decision to omit the star names from his squad, claiming: "2019 is a new beginning for the Germany national team. It was important for me to personally explain my decision to the players and the FC Bayern management. Now it’s time to set the course for the future.

"We want to give the team a new look. I am convinced that this is the right step. The youngsters coming through will have the room they need to grow. Now it’s up to them to take on responsibility."