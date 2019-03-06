Bayern Munich Hit Out at Joachim Löw for Timing of Decision to Axe Star Trio From Germany Squad

By 90Min
March 06, 2019

Bayern Munich have issued a statement condemning the timing of Joachim Löw announcing his decision to indefinitely drop Thomas Müller, Jérôme Boateng and Mats Hummels from the German national team.

Die Mannschaft are currently in somewhat of a crisis, having plunged out of the 2018 World Cup in the group stages, and being relegated from the top tier of the UEFA Nations League into the B ranking. Ahead of the side's Euro 2020 qualifiers against Serbia and the Netherlands later in the month, Löw has made some bold decisions with an eye to building towards the future.

SAEED KHAN/GettyImages

According to a report from Goal, Bayern were less than impressed with the timing of Löw's announcement, given that it came ahead of crucial matches against VfL Wolfsburg and Liverpool. In a statement addressing the situation, the club wrote: "National coach Joachim Low has decided not to consider our players Thomas Muller, Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng in the future.


"Basically, we do not comment on sporting decisions of the national coach, the nomination of the squad of the national team is solely the responsibility of Joachim Löw. However, we believe the timing and circumstances of the announcement of this decision to the players and to the public is questionable.


"The last international match of the German national team took place on 19 November 2018."

Löw has already clarified the re his decision to omit the star names from his squad, claiming: "2019 is a new beginning for the Germany national team. It was important for me to personally explain my decision to the players and the FC Bayern management. Now it’s time to set the course for the future. 

"We want to give the team a new look. I am convinced that this is the right step. The youngsters coming through will have the room they need to grow. Now it’s up to them to take on responsibility."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message