Bayern Munich Star Thomas Müller Hits Out at Joachim Löw After Being Dropped From Germany Squad

By 90Min
March 06, 2019

Bayern Munich ace Thomas Müller has taken to social media to hit out at Germany national team manager Joachim Löw, after the coach indecently dropped him Jérôme Boateng and Mats Hummels from the squad.

Following a disastrous 2018 World Cup campaign and a similarly dispirited UEFA Nations League showing, Löw has looked to take drastic action to turn around the nation's fortunes, and has controversially dropped the trio ahead of Euro 2020 qualifiers against Serbia and the Netherlands this month.

Müller doesn't appear to have taken the news particularly well, and has responded to Löw's decision by uploading a video message to social media.

In a message on his official Twitter account, the 29-year-old said (translation via Bavarian Football Works): "I slept on it [the decision] and let the events sink in. I was of course bewildered yesterday by the sudden decision of the national coach. He has to make sporting decisions. Absolutely. I don’t call that into question at all. 


"However, the longer I think about it, the way that it all went down simply makes me mad. I have no understanding whatsoever for the suggested finality of the decision. Mats, Jerome, and I are still capable of playing football on the highest level. We have gone a long, intensive, and mostly successful way with the DFB in the past years."


Müller went on to thank the fans for supporting him during his illustrious career with the national team, that saw him win the World Cup in 2014, and score 38 goals for his country. He claimed: "I was always proud to wear the jersey of the DFB. I always gave my all. I want to thank you for your massive support. 

"It was an incredible journey, with my 100 international caps and many fantastic shared experiences. People who know me know that I’m a fighter. I’ll look forward. We’re in a really intense phase of the season with FC Bayern where we’re playing for all three trophies. To that end, I’d like to say to you, the game is not over yet."

