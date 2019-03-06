Brendan Rodgers' House Targeted by Burglars as Wife & Step-Daughter Are Forced to Hide

March 06, 2019

The Glasgow house of Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers was targeted by burglars on Wednesday, with his wife and step-daughter forced to barricade themselves in the bathroom in fear.

After two-and-a-half years with Celtic, Rodgers left Glasgow to take up a job with the Foxes, in a decision which was met with much frustration from many Celtic fans.

According to Sky Sports, Rodgers' home was targeted by two men in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Nobody was injured but a number of items were reportedly stolen.

His wife and step-daughter were awoken by the noise, and the two men then burst into the main bedroom and shone torches in their faces, prompting the pair to barricade themselves in the bathroom.

The men stole a number of Rodgers' personal items, including medals and trophies which he won during his time with Celtic, which were believed to be in boxes following Rodgers' departure from the club.

Police in Scotland confirmed that an investigation has been launched to find the perpetrators, and inquiries remain underway.

The former Liverpool boss won a total of seven trophies during his time with Celtic, including consecutive trebles as the Hoops stormed to glory in the Scottish Premiership, Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup.

Following Claude Puel's dismissal from the King Power Stadium, Rodgers opted for a return to the Premier League to take control of Leicester. His first game in charge came in the shape of an away trip to Watford on Sunday, but Rodgers was unable to inspire his side to victory as a 92nd-minute strike from Andre Gray ensured the Hornets ran out 2-1 winners.

