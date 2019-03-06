Dani Carvajal Claims Real Madrid's 'Season Is Over' After Los Blancos Crash Out of Champions League

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal has claimed that the 'season is over' after Los Blancos were dumped out of the Champions League by Ajax on Tuesday, just one week on from their Copa del Rey exit against Barcelona.

Los Blancos took a 2-1 lead back to the Santiago Bernabéu following Marco Asensio's late winner in Amsterdam, but the reigning European champions collapsed and crashed out of the Champions League after losing 4-1 on the night against Ajax.

It's the first time that Real Madrid have failed to qualify for the quarter-finals in almost a decade, and Carvajal believes that their season is already being chalked up as a write off as they prepare for a trophy-less campaign.

"I've never felt as sick as this, I don't know how to explain it," Carvajal said, quoted by the BBC.

"In one week everything has gone, and all of it after matches at home.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

"It is clear the season is over but we will continue working in the league because that's what we have to do and we have to be professional."

A defeat in El Clásico was sandwiched between Real Madrid being dumped out of the two cup competitions, which has left Santiago Solari's side sitting 12 points off the top of the league table in third place.

Real Madrid appeared to have an easy route into the next round of Champions League matches when they were paired with Ajax, but Sergio Ramos purposely picking up a suspension in the first leg highlighted their naive mentality approaching the two-legged match.

Real Madrid have been knocked out of the Champions League, after losing a game to Ajax, that Sergio Ramos missed by deliberately picking up a booking.



I love this game. — - (@AnfieldRd96) March 5, 2019

Goals from Hakim Ziyech, David Neres and Dušan Tadić turned the game on its head in the Spanish capital, giving Ajax the advantage.

Although Asensio pulled one back for Real Madrid, Lasse Schöne's stunning free-kick was the icing on the cake for de Godenzonen as they registered the shock of the competition so far.