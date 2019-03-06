Dusan Tadic Becomes 10th Player Ever to Earn 10/10 Rating From L'Equipe After Destroying Real Madrid

By 90Min
March 06, 2019

Ajax forward Dusan Tadic revealed his favourite Real Madrid player ever is Zinedine Zidane after the former Southampton star's epic performance in the Eredivisie side's 4-1 win at the Bernabeu on Tuesday.

Tadic was brilliant throughout the game and has now been directly involved in more goals than any other player in the Champions League this season, with six goals and three assists, as the reigning champions were unceremoniously dumped out of the competition.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

Speaking to Veronica as quoted by Voetbal Primeur, Tadic lauded Real Madrid for the club's stature and thanked all those involved in helping Ajax progress through 5-3 on aggregate.


He said: "Zidane was always my favorite player, everything he did was special, I've probably watched too many of his videos.


"We played against the best club in the world, so it is very special to win in such a way. I am very proud of all our fans, our players, our trainers staff, our directors, and I think we have made a lot of people happy.

"I came to Ajax for such evenings, we show great things when everyone works at the team, we just have to keep doing the same."

Ajax were phenomenal and Tadic joined an exclusive L'Equipe club thanks to his performance, becoming just the tenth player in the publisher's history to be awarded a perfect ten out of ten rating.

Frenkie de Jong also gave Real Madrid fans a taste of what is to come in next season's Clasicos with a cool and collected performance in central midfield, while 19-year-old centre back Matthijs de Ligt helped his stock rise with another accomplished performance alongside Daley Blind.

Hakim Ziyech and David Neres put the visitors two goals up inside 20 minutes at the Bernabeu before Tadic smacked in another just after the hour mark. Marco Asensio's swept finish gave Los Blancos hope, but Lasse Schone's outrageous free kick capped a famous night for Ajax.

