FIFA 19 Ultimate Team: Virgil van Dijk, Romelu Lukaku & Robert Lewandowski Lead the Way in TOTW 25

Team of the Week is here, and there are some cards which will leave fans of FIFA 19 Ultimate Team drooling.

The past week has seen some memorable performances, and there were no shortage of candidates for a potential spot in TOTW 25.

The star of this week's TOTW is Bayern Munich hit man Robert Lewandowski, who picks up his second in-form of FIFA 19. He is joined in the lineup by Premier League stars Romelu Lukaku and Virgil van Dijk, who both enjoyed dominant performances this week.

Here's our breakdown of some of the highlights of TOTW 25.

Robert Lewandowski (93)

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

The highest rated card this week was given to Lewandowski, who kept himself atop the Bundesliga scoring charts with an impressive two goals in Bayern's dominant 5-1 victory over Borussia Monchengladbach. He now has 15 league goals this season, proving the 30-year-old is still one of Europe's finest marksmen.

His reward? A 93-rated in-form, which boasts 92 shooting and 91 dribbling. His card makes him the complete striker, and he is surely a must-buy for anyone with a Bundesliga team.

Virgil van Dijk (91)

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Van Dijk has put in two impressive performances this week, and fully merits his inclusion in the TOTW. He began the week by netting twice in Liverpool's 5-0 demolition of Watford, and followed that up with a dominant showing in the goalless draw with Everton.

The 27-year-old has seen no shortage of special cards in this iteration of FIFA. With numerous in-forms to go alongside his Team of the Year and Player of the Month cards, fans of the Dutchman are certainly spoiled for choice when it comes to adding him to their team.

Romelu Lukaku (89)

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Lukaku has found himself the subject of frustration from many Manchester United fans, and he certainly needed a big week to prove himself to the Old Trafford faithful. The Belgian netted twice against both Crystal Palace and Southampton, meaning he was always a favourite to make the TOTW.

This 89-rated card is his second in-form this year, and his combination of 86 pace, 88 shooting and 90 physical certainly makes Lukaku an attractive option for players.

Gerard Pique (89)

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

Gerard Pique's reward of a special card comes at the expense of rivals Real Madrid. He was superb against Real in Barcelona's 3-0 victory in the Copa del Rey, and was equally as impressive in the 1-0 victory at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

Pique has picked up an 89-rated card, which boasts a staggering 90 defending. However, with just 59 pace, many fans will be incredibly reluctant to incorporate the Spaniard in their side.

Honourable Mentions

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

Once you look past the likes of Lewandowski and van Dijk, there are still plenty of impressive parts of this TOTW. AC Milan wonderkid Gianluigi Donnarumma has picked up an 89-rated card, which sees him stand amongst the best options on the game.

There are also special cards for Nabil Fekir, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Gylfi Sigurdsson, but Chelsea fans will be shocked to see Alvaro Morata pick up an 85-rated card. The 26-year-old has made a fine start to life with Atletico Madrid, netting both goals in Sunday's 2-0 victory over Real Sociedad. His Ones to Watch card will also be upgraded, and he could become a regular feature in many La Liga sides.