Gilles Grimandi Leaves Scouting Role at Arsenal to Take Up Technical Director Position at OGC Nice

By 90Min
March 06, 2019

Arsenal's chief French football scout Gilles Grimandi has left his position to become technical director at OGC Nice, joining forces with former teammate Patrick Vieira.

The Frenchman re-joined the club as a scout back in 2006, four years after departing the club as a player - but has now been prized away from the Gunners after being given the opportunity to take up a new role.

Martin Rose/GettyImages

48-year-old Grimandi is largely responsible for helping bring both Laurent Koscielny and Olivier Giroud to the Emirates Stadium, with both players joining the cub having been watched during his time based in France.

He says the opportunity to join Nice is one that he couldn't afford to turn down though, stating that he's happy to joining forces with Vieira once more.

"I consider joining OGC Nice as a chance. After 20 years at Arsenal, I’m happy to be back in France, in a project that reminds me of my first years in England," he explained, speaking to Nice's official website.

"I'm obviously delighted that our paths cross again

. But I would not like shortcuts to be made, that we imagine that I decided on a whim just because Patrick was in Nice.

"I’m coming for the club project. It is an ambitious club, with solid bases and whose membership has a real potential that we will have to complete and perfect. I will settle in Nice every day at the end of the month, but I am already at work, motivated by a great motivation to show me worthy of the trust given to me."


Grimandi's departure from Arsenal's backroom staff after 13 years deals another blow to Unai Emery, with the Spaniard already having to come to terms with significant upheaval behind the scenes.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

The Gunners recently announced their head of scouting, Sven Mislintat, will also be leaving the club, which, added to Grimandi's departure, puts the club's scouting network in a precarious position.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message