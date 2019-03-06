Report: Leicester City Manager Brendan Rodgers’s Family Hid in Bathroom as Home Was Burglarized

Brendan Rodgers started as Leicester City's new manager last week.

By Emily Caron
March 06, 2019

The home of Leicester City's new manager, Brendan Rodgers, was broken into early Wednesday morning, Glasgow police confirmed.

"At around 01:55 on Wednesday 6 March, police received a report of a break-in at a property in Bearsden," a Scottish police spokeswoman told the BBC. "No one was injured in the incident but a number of items were stolen from the property. An investgiation has been launched and inquiries are underway."

Sky Sports reports that Rodgers's wife and stepdaughter were present during the break-in

Rodgers' wife, Charlotte, and her daughter were reportedly asleep when two intruders entered their home in suburbs of Glasgow. They were forced to barricade themselves in the bathroom of their Glasgow home while the burglars stole several boxes believed to contain personal items related to Rodgers' former job at Celtic. 

Police confirmed the break-in and said an investigation had begun.

The break-in occurred just two weeks after Rodgers' finished a two and a half year stint in Glasgow as Celtic's manager. Rodgers took over in the same role for Leicester City last week. The 46-year-old Northern Irish coach signed a contract with the Premier League club through 2022.

Rodgers led Celtic to seven trophies, most recently winning Scottish Premiership, Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup crowns in 2017 and 2018. He was named PFA Scotland Manager of the Year, Scottish Football Writers' Association Manager of the Year and Scottish Premiership Manager of the Season in 2017.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message