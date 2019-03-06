The home of Leicester City's new manager, Brendan Rodgers, was broken into early Wednesday morning, Glasgow police confirmed.

"At around 01:55 on Wednesday 6 March, police received a report of a break-in at a property in Bearsden," a Scottish police spokeswoman told the BBC. "No one was injured in the incident but a number of items were stolen from the property. An investgiation has been launched and inquiries are underway."

Sky Sports reports that Rodgers's wife and stepdaughter were present during the break-in.

Rodgers' wife, Charlotte, and her daughter were reportedly asleep when two intruders entered their home in suburbs of Glasgow. They were forced to barricade themselves in the bathroom of their Glasgow home while the burglars stole several boxes believed to contain personal items related to Rodgers' former job at Celtic.

Police confirmed the break-in and said an investigation had begun.

The break-in occurred just two weeks after Rodgers' finished a two and a half year stint in Glasgow as Celtic's manager. Rodgers took over in the same role for Leicester City last week. The 46-year-old Northern Irish coach signed a contract with the Premier League club through 2022.

Rodgers led Celtic to seven trophies, most recently winning Scottish Premiership, Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup crowns in 2017 and 2018. He was named PFA Scotland Manager of the Year, Scottish Football Writers' Association Manager of the Year and Scottish Premiership Manager of the Season in 2017.