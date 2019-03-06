Lucas Torreira's Three-Game Ban Upheld as FA Reject Arsenal's Appeal Over Red Card Against Tottenham

March 06, 2019

Arsenal's appeal over Lucas Torreira's late red card against Tottenham Hotspur has been rejected by the Football Association, who have upheld his three-match ban.

Deep into second-half stoppage time of the 1-1 draw, Torreira was shown a straight red card after his studs caught Tottenham full-back Danny Rose high on his shin. 

Arsenal opted to appeal the ruling, believing that the decision was incorrect but, Sky Sports report that they have failed in their attempts.

As a result, the 23-year-old will miss the visit of rivals Manchester United on Sunday, and will also be forced to watch from the sidelines as the Gunners face both Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United.

His absence will likely be sorely felt by Arsenal, given Torreira's emergence as one of the side's most important players. In his absence, the pairing of Matteo Guendouzi and Granit Xhaka will likely be given a chance to shine, whilst Mohamed Elneny will provide backup in the position.

Sunday's meeting with United looks set to be a vital encounter in the race for a top-four finish, with both sides looking to secure Champions League qualification for next season. The Red Devils currently sit fourth in the table, but they are just one point ahead of Arsenal, meaning both sides will be desperate to secure some vital points at their rivals' expense.

Chelsea also remain firmly in the hunt for the top four, and could push Arsenal down to sixth if they can beat Wolves at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. Given Chelsea also have a game in hand over their top-four competitors, neither Arsenal nor United will want to drop points at such a crucial stage of the season. 

