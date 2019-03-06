Man Utd 'Convinced' to Sign Sporting CP's Bruno Fernandes After Sending Scouts to Watch Midfielder

By 90Min
March 06, 2019

Manchester United have been "convinced" by the talents of Sporting CP star Bruno Fernandes, and have already begun discussions regarding a transfer after sending scouts to watch the midfielder's latest game. 

The Red Devils reportedly sent representatives to watch the 24-year-old in action at the José Alvalade Stadium against Portimonense in Liga Nos, where he scored once and assisted twice in a typically imposing performance. 

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/GettyImages

Fernandes has notched a staggering 23 goals and 13 assists from midfield this season for Sporting, and according to Portuguese publication A Bola, as relayed by Sport Witness, the English club have now been persuaded to sign the youngster. 

In fact, the report claims that United have long been "convinced" by Fernandes' talents, and have already made the initial enquiries with the club's board and the player's representatives regarding his signature, but are continuing to send scouts to his games to follow protocol. 

The Portugal international, who has one goal in his 11 caps for Fernando Santos' side, is also being coveted by a number of other world class clubs from across Europe.

It is understood that Chelsea, AC Milan, Liverpool and Atletico Madrid are all chasing the attacking midfielder, though United seem in poll position to snap up the player as it stands. 

Despite Fernandes' considerable exploits, the Lisbon-based team are only fourth in the Liga Nos table, 10 points behind frontrunners and local rivals Benfica. 

United have had success poaching from Sporting in the past, having signed Nani, Marcus Rojo and Cristiano Ronaldo from the 18-time Portuguese champions.

