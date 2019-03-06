Man Utd Look to Juventus Right-Back Joao Cancelo as Replacement for Antonio Valencia

By 90Min
March 06, 2019

Manchester United are lining up a move for Juventus defender Joao Cancelo as a long-term replacement for club captain Antonio Valencia, according to reports.

With United deciding against activating the Ecuadorian's 12-month contract extension Valencia's decade at Old Trafford will come to an end, and they see Cancelo as the best long-term replacement.

According to The Sun, United send scouts to Naples on Sunday to keep tabs on the right-back during Juventus' victory over rivals Napoli in Serie A.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

The 24-year-old has impressed for the Old Lady this season and has quickly established himself as one of best full backs in world football since his £35m move from Valencia CF last year.

Cancelo, who spent last season on loan at Inter, has cemented his place in Massimiliano Allegri's side and has contributed one goal and four assists in 17 domestic appearances despite being sidelined for a month with injury.

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

United's current options at right back include Ashley Young and youngster Diogo Dalot, with Matteo Darmian struggling to make an impact since his signing in 2015.

United were strongly linked with Cancelo before he joined the Italian side but ended up deciding against a move, and with the Portuguese international's good form this season it comes as little surprise that they've rekindled interest.

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

However, Cancelo is under contract with Juventus until 2023, so it will take a massive bid for the Turin club to consider departing with a player who only signed last July.

United's spending power has never been an issue, though, and given their need to sign a replacement means they could be ready to table a significant bid.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message