Watch: Rashford Scores PK After VAR Call; Man United Ousts PSG From UCL

Screenshot from @CroatianSoccer via Twitter

A controversial handball in stoppage time gave Man United the penalty kick it needed to stun PSG and complete a comeback that sent the club to the Champions League quarterfinals.

By Charlotte Carroll
March 06, 2019

Paris Saint-Germain conceded three goals at home in the second leg of a round of 16 match Wednesday in Paris, allowing Manchester United to advance in the tournament on away goal tiebreaker. But the biggest moment of the game came as it entered stoppage time, with PSG ahead 3-2 on aggregate.

Diogo Dalot's long-range shot happened to hit Presnel Kimpembe on the arm as the PSG defender was leaping into its path. Referee Damir Skomina went to the video review to check and awarded the penalty kick, much to the chagrin of the home fans at the Parc des Princes. 

Marcus Rashford took the penalty and put United ahead 3–1 for the day, evening the aggregate score but putting United ahead on the away-goal tiebreaker.  

Man United withstood PSG's push in the added minutes of extra time to advance.

