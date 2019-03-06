Paris Saint-Germain conceded three goals at home in the second leg of a round of 16 match Wednesday in Paris, allowing Manchester United to advance in the tournament on away goal tiebreaker. But the biggest moment of the game came as it entered stoppage time, with PSG ahead 3-2 on aggregate.

Diogo Dalot's long-range shot happened to hit Presnel Kimpembe on the arm as the PSG defender was leaping into its path. Referee Damir Skomina went to the video review to check and awarded the penalty kick, much to the chagrin of the home fans at the Parc des Princes.

Marcus Rashford took the penalty and put United ahead 3–1 for the day, evening the aggregate score but putting United ahead on the away-goal tiebreaker.

With 12 yards and 20 years between them, Marcus Rashford buries the clutch PK, beating Gigi Buffon



(via @UnivisionSports) pic.twitter.com/OgDAks72A3 — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) March 6, 2019

Man United withstood PSG's push in the added minutes of extra time to advance.