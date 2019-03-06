Mesut Ozil Shows Support for Jerome Boateng After Germany Axing But Leaves Out Hummels & Muller

Mesut Ozil has tweeted his support for former international teammate Jerome Boateng after the defender was axed from the Germany team, but failed to do the same for both Mats Hummels and Thomas Muller.

Die Mannschaft boss Joachim Low revealed earlier on Tuesday that he was not planning on calling up the trio again in future squads, effectively ending their international careers.



Thomas Eisenhuth/GettyImages

After hearing of the shock news, Arsenal star Ozil took to Twitter to share his surprise and sympathy at the decision to leave Boateng out of the Germany side.

Alongside a picture of him with the Bayern Munich centre-back, Ozil wrote: "Chin up Bro. Since our very beginnings in the youth National teams we celebrated so many special moments together. You're truly a friend and a great person on and off the pitch.

"I feel sorry one of the best German players of the last decades has to leave the National team in that way."

I feel sorry one of the best German players of the last decades has to leave the National team in that way. 🙏🏼 #Danke @JB17Official — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) March 5, 2019

Ozil's remarks come several months after his own retirement from international football, in which he criticised the 'racism and disrespect' he felt he suffered from Germany's football federation.

After the 2014 World Cup winners crashed out of the group stage of the tournament last summer, the 30-year-old said (as quoted by the Daily Mail): "The treatment I have received from the DFB and many others makes me no longer want to wear the German national team shirt.

"I feel unwanted and think that what I have achieved since my international debut in 2009 has been forgotten.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

"It is with a heavy heart and after much consideration that because of recent events, I will no longer be playing for Germany at international level while I have this feeling of racism and disrespect."