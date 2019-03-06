Mesut Ozil Shows Support for Jerome Boateng After Germany Axing But Leaves Out Hummels & Muller

By 90Min
March 06, 2019

Mesut Ozil has tweeted his support for former international teammate Jerome Boateng after the defender was axed from the Germany team, but failed to do the same for both Mats Hummels and Thomas Muller.

Die Mannschaft boss Joachim Low revealed earlier on Tuesday that he was not planning on calling up the trio again in future squads, effectively ending their international careers.

Thomas Eisenhuth/GettyImages

After hearing of the shock news, Arsenal star Ozil took to Twitter to share his surprise and sympathy at the decision to leave Boateng out of the Germany side.

Alongside a picture of him with the Bayern Munich centre-back, Ozil wrote: "Chin up Bro. Since our very beginnings in the youth National teams we celebrated so many special moments together. You're truly a friend and a great person on and off the pitch.

"I feel sorry one of the best German players of the last decades has to leave the National team in that way."

Ozil's remarks come several months after his own retirement from international football, in which he criticised the 'racism and disrespect' he felt he suffered from Germany's football federation.

After the 2014 World Cup winners crashed out of the group stage of the tournament last summer, the 30-year-old said (as quoted by the Daily Mail): "The treatment I have received from the DFB and many others makes me no longer want to wear the German national team shirt.

"I feel unwanted and think that what I have achieved since my international debut in 2009 has been forgotten.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

"It is with a heavy heart and after much consideration that because of recent events, I will no longer be playing for Germany at international level while I have this feeling of racism and disrespect."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message