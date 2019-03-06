Mohamed Salah Not Called Up for International Duty as Liverpool Star Is Given Chance to Rest

By 90Min
March 06, 2019

The manager of the Egypt national team has not included Mohamed Salah in his latest international squad, instead giving the Liverpool star a chance to rest.

Salah has been the subject of much criticism from fans after struggling for form in recent weeks, as the Reds have fallen behind Manchester City in the race for the Premier League title.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

However, Liverpool's title aspirations have been handed a huge boost as the Daily Mail state that Egypt boss Javier Aguirre will not call Salah up to his next squad, believing that the 26-year-old would benefit from some time off.

Egypt are set to face Niger in an African Cup of Nations qualifier on 22 March, but the Pharaohs have already secured qualification to the next round of the tournament, and Aguirre is thought to see no reason to field Salah in such an unimportant fixture. The team will also face Nigeria in a friendly four days later, but Salah will instead remain in Liverpool to rest.

Despite racking up 17 goals in 29 appearances, Salah has found the back of the net just once in his last six Premier League outings, as Jurgen Klopp's title challengers have slumped to draws against the likes of Everton and Manchester United.

As a result, Liverpool have fallen to second in the league standings, with City currently holding a one-point advantage over the Reds, having played the same number of games.

Klopp's side will be looking to get back to winning ways when they welcome Burnley to Anfield on Sunday, but they will then face the daunting challenge of travelling to the Allianz Arena to face Bayern Munich in the second leg of their Champions League tie. 

Stu Forster/GettyImages

The two sides played out a 0-0 draw at Anfield in February, and fans will be eager for Salah to perform and help seal their qualification into the next round.

Liverpool will close out the week with a trip to Fulham on 17 March, but Salah will then have almost two weeks to rest ahead of the visit of Tottenham Hotspur on 31 March.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message