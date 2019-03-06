Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar couldn't believe the ending of his team's Champions League round of 16 loss to Manchester United on Wednesday.

As the match entered stoppage time, with PSG ahead 3–2 on aggregate, a Diogo Dalot's shot hit Presnel Kimpembe as the PSG defender was jumping in its path. Referee Damir Skomina went to the video review to check and awarded the penalty kick. Marcus Rashford took the penalty and put United ahead 3–1 for the day, evening the aggregate score but putting United ahead on the away-goal tiebreaker.

An injured Neymar, who didn't play, looked confused on the sidelines after the kick went in.

After the game, Neymar took to Instagram stories, posting a picture of the handball.

Screenshot via @neymarJr

He wrote, "This is a disgrace! And UEFA still pick four guys who know nothing about football to review the VAR decision in slow motion... that handball simply doesn't exist! How do you handball behind your back? Ahh.. go f--- yourselves."