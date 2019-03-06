Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Reveals Latest on Contract Situation With Molde & His Plan to Beat PSG

By 90Min
March 06, 2019

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that his contract with Norwegian side Molde has expired, meaning he would be free to become the Red Devils' permanent boss.

When Solskjaer took over from Jose Mourinho in December, it was rumoured that he would remain under contract with Molde, and United would therefore need to negotiate with them if they were to offer Solskjaer the permanent job.

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/GettyImages

However, speaking to Norwegian podcast Fotballklubben, Solskjaer revealed that that is not the case. He said: “I’m not sure how it works. I think the contract is expired and I’m now under contract with Manchester United. I think we need a new contract there [at Molde].”


Shortly before his move to Manchester, Solskjaer agreed on a new three-year contract with Molde, but the announcement of that deal has recently been deleted from their official website.


The 46-year-old was handed a deal at Old Trafford until the end of the season, in the hope that he could help the side recover from their poor form whilst United officials began the search for a new long-term replacement to Mourinho.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

However, Solskjaer has exceeded expectations and overseen a run of 13 wins in 16 games, tasting defeat only against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League in February. As a result, many fans and pundits have called for the Norwegian to be handed the role on a permanent basis.

The Red Devils will face PSG on Wednesday in the return leg of the fixture, and Solskjaer insisted that they can recover from their two-goal deficit. He said: “It’s never mission impossible – it’s more difficult but we’ve got to get the first goal and anything can happen. If we get the first goal we’ll be believing even more and they might then doubt themselves.

“We can do it – obviously we need the first goal and we need to stay in the game for half an hour left and one goal in it anything can happen. But we need a good plan, it needs to be put in place and we need to perform on the night because they are a team full of quality.

“The year before that, PSG against Barcelona. We remember those results – there are so many examples of teams who can change results like this. Also, as a club we’ve done it so many times, the players have been fantastic away from home, beaten ChelseaArsenalTottenham, which has given us the belief we can do this as well.”

