Porto moved on to the Champions League quarterfinal after beating Roma 4-3 on aggregate.
Another Champions League match. Another controversial VAR decision.
Porto moved on to the Champions League quarterfinal after beating Roma 4-3 on aggregate in the second leg of a round of 16 match on Wednesday at Estadio do Dragao.
Manchester United had already moved past Paris Saint-Germain thanks to a controversial VAR call earlier Wednesday.
In the 117th minute of the Porto-Roma contest, Alessandro Florenzi tugged the shirt of Fernando in the penalty area and the refs decided to look at the video evidence.
PENALLLL PARA EL PORTO.. Esperamos el VAR 👀👀@FCPorto 2-1 @ASRomaEspanol (3-3) pic.twitter.com/OjycOYfuWU— Univision Deportes (@UnivisionSports) March 6, 2019
The decision after the review was to give Porto a penalty kick. Alex Telles scored, putting Porto ahead 3–1 in the match and 4-3 on aggregate.
W Porto mieliśmy nie mniejsze emocje niż w Paryżu. Dwa razy dzisiaj VAR pomógł sędziemu przy rzutach karnych. Dobra zmiana?#PORROM #PortoRoma pic.twitter.com/zyGqpPot0c— TylkoSamSport (@TylkoSamSport) March 6, 2019
The round of 16 finishes next week, with four remaining contests: Bayern Munich-Liverpool, Lyon-Barcelona, Man City-Schalke and Juventus-Atletico Madrid.