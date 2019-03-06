Watch: Controversial VAR Puts Porto Into Champions League Quarterfinal

Porto moved on to the Champions League quarterfinal after beating Roma 4-3 on aggregate.

By Charlotte Carroll
March 06, 2019

Another Champions League match. Another controversial VAR decision.

Porto moved on to the Champions League quarterfinal after beating Roma 4-3 on aggregate in the second leg of a round of 16 match on Wednesday at Estadio do Dragao.

Manchester United had already moved past Paris Saint-Germain thanks to a controversial VAR call earlier Wednesday.  

In the 117th minute of the Porto-Roma contest, Alessandro Florenzi tugged the shirt of Fernando in the penalty area and the refs decided to look at the video evidence.

The decision after the review was to give Porto a penalty kick. Alex Telles scored, putting Porto ahead 3–1 in the match and 4-3 on aggregate.

The round of 16 finishes next week, with four remaining contests: Bayern Munich-Liverpool, Lyon-Barcelona, Man City-Schalke and Juventus-Atletico Madrid.

      Modal message