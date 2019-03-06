PSG 1-3 Manchester United: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Rashford's Late Penalty Seals Shock Win

Manchester United miraculously make it through to the Champions League quarter finals courtesy of a last minute penalty from Marcus Rashford.

The Red Devils got off to the perfect start through Romelu Lukaku, after the Belgian striker pounced on a misplaced pass to steal in and open the scoring.

PSG weren't behind for long as Kylian Mbappe broke the offside trap to cross the ball into Juan Bernat, who slid the ball coolly into the net.

The Parisians dominated large spells of the first half, but it was United who would scored next through Lukaku. Marcus Rashford's speculative effort from range was parried by Buffon and dropped kindly to Lukaku, who simply couldn't miss from four yards out.





It was much of the same in the second half, as PSG dominated for large spells but couldn't convert their possession into goals.

And they were made to pay for this when Man United were given a penalty via VAR in the 92nd minute; a penalty which Marcus Rashford fired emphatically into the back of the net.

PSG

Key Talking Point

Their wait for a Champions League trophy goes on...and on...and on...and on. PSG were toothless in attack and lackadaisical in defence - and were deservedly beaten on the night.

The first half performance was good in patches, but it was nowhere near from the standards we've come to expect this season.

With Ligue 1 all but wrapped up this will be a bitter blow to Thomas Tuchel's men who will have to wait another year to lift the trophy.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Buffon (5); Kehrer (5), Silva (7), Kimpembe (6), Bernat (7); Alves (6), Marquinhos (6), Verratti (6), Di Maria (7), Draxler (6); Mbappe (7*).

Substitutes: Paredes (6), Meunier (6), Cavani (N/A).

Star Man

Despite not having his best game, Mbappe was the danger man going forward for PSG. He put in a perfect cross for Bernat to score the first and when he got the ball in the United final third, he always looked threatening.

Kylian Mbappé is just special. Absolutely special. If you ever mention that he plays in a farmers league, you’re focusing on the wrong thing. He stands out on any stage. — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) March 6, 2019

Kylian Mbappé has now been directly involved in 22 goals in 25 career Champions League games.



• 14 goals

• 8 assists



The Man Utd lead didn't last long on the night... pic.twitter.com/nAvllYWP8l — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 6, 2019

Kylian Mbappe is just unplayable!



He puts a goal on a plate for Juan Bernat to make it 1-1...



3️⃣3️⃣ games

2️⃣9️⃣ goals

1️⃣5️⃣ assists



Absolutely frightening stats this season 😱 pic.twitter.com/j3mRspvNdZ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 6, 2019

Manchester United

Key Talking Point

Will Solskjaer get the job now?

Surely he has to.

With a million and one injuries to contend with, and a two goal deficit, Man Utd SOMEHOW managed to make it through to the UCL quarter finals.

The focus for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has always been to make sure they get into next season's Champions League, although now he may want to focus on actually winning Champions League this season.

Man Utd were brilliant at the back and efficient when they found a way to get forward. This was a statement win from the Red Devils - to say the very least.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: De Gea (6); Young (6), Smalling (7), Bailly (5), Lindelof (7), Shaw (7); Fred (7), McTominay (7), Pereira (6); Lukaku (8*), Rashford (7).

Substitutes: Dalot (6), Chong (6), Greenwood (N/A).

Star Man





Lukaku was undoubtedly the best player on the pitch tonight. Put simply, he was deadly in front goal. With another two goals to his name tonight, it seems that Solskjaer has found a way to get the very best out of the Belgian powerhouse.

Can't say Lukaku doesn't score against the big teams anymore. He has scored two against PSG. — Scholes 🇾🇪 (@26scholes) March 6, 2019

Lukaku with more goals in eight days than Alexis Sanchez has scored in his entire spell at United. — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) March 6, 2019

Lukaku's last 3 games:

Two goals

Two goals

Two goals



On fire 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SbdGb39lEb — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 6, 2019

Looking ahead

Man Utd face a trip to the Emirates to face Arsenal on Sunday afternoon before traveling the Molineux in the FA Cup quarter finals to play Wolves.

PSG next up travel to Dijon on Tuesday in Ligue 1 and play Marseille in Le Classique a week on Sunday.