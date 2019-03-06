LIVE: Lukaku Scores Early for Man United in Comeback Attempt vs. PSG

Watch all the key plays as PSG and Manchester United meet in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16.

By Avi Creditor
March 06, 2019

PSG took care of the hard part. Now it just needs to finish the job.

The French power carries a 2-0 aggregate lead into the home leg of its Champions League round-of-16 matchup against Manchester United, and the two battle for a place in the quarterfinals in Paris on Wednesday.

Goals from Presnel Kimpembe and Kylian Mbappe at Old Trafford in the first leg have PSG in command, and while the hosts will still be without the injured Neymar, their visitors are even more ravaged by absences. 

Paul Pogba is out suspended, while Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Ander Herrera, Nemanja Matic and Antonio Valencia are among 10 senior players unavailable for the trip. As a result, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has included five untested teenagers on the squad that needs to pull off a big comeback.

Man United got off to a dream start by slicing into the deficit two minutes in. Thilo Kehrer hit a careless back pass across his own area, and Romelu Lukaku pounced. The Belgian forward rounded Gianluigi Buffon before finishing into an empty net to make it 1-0 on the day to United and reducing the aggregate deficit to 2-1.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both teams:

The Champions League round of 16 concludes next week, with four remaining ties in the balance: Bayern Munich-Liverpool, Lyon-Barcelona, Man City-Schalke and Juventus-Atletico Madrid.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message