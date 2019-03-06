PSG took care of the hard part. Now it just needs to finish the job.

The French power carries a 2-0 aggregate lead into the home leg of its Champions League round-of-16 matchup against Manchester United, and the two battle for a place in the quarterfinals in Paris on Wednesday.

Goals from Presnel Kimpembe and Kylian Mbappe at Old Trafford in the first leg have PSG in command, and while the hosts will still be without the injured Neymar, their visitors are even more ravaged by absences.

Paul Pogba is out suspended, while Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Ander Herrera, Nemanja Matic and Antonio Valencia are among 10 senior players unavailable for the trip. As a result, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has included five untested teenagers on the squad that needs to pull off a big comeback.

Man United got off to a dream start by slicing into the deficit two minutes in. Thilo Kehrer hit a careless back pass across his own area, and Romelu Lukaku pounced. The Belgian forward rounded Gianluigi Buffon before finishing into an empty net to make it 1-0 on the day to United and reducing the aggregate deficit to 2-1.

PSG's Thilo Kehrer serves it up on a platter for Romelu Lukaku. Comeback on?



(via @UnivisionSports) pic.twitter.com/dTgzfSpaEr — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) March 6, 2019

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both teams:

🗒️Paris number one Buffon set for 122nd #UCL game; two changes to Manchester United XI from the weekend as Bailly & Fred start... pic.twitter.com/tbTPRlkImV — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 6, 2019

The Champions League round of 16 concludes next week, with four remaining ties in the balance: Bayern Munich-Liverpool, Lyon-Barcelona, Man City-Schalke and Juventus-Atletico Madrid.