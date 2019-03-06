Radja Nainggolan Set for Stint on Sidelines After Inter Reveal Midfielder Has Suffered Muscle Injury

March 06, 2019

Inter have revealed that midfielder Radja Nainggolan underwent an MRI scan for a pulled muscle issue sustained in training and is now set for an untimely spell on the sidelines. 

Nainggolan, signed from Roma last summer in a deal worth around £34m and also involved Nicolo Zaniolo's move the other way, has managed just 26 appearances across competitions this term, being regularly hampered by niggling injuries. 

And, as revealed by the club on their official twitter account, he now looks set for further time away from the field after pulling his calf muscle in training. 

A statement reads: "Injury update: Radja Nainggolan underwent an MRI scan at the Humanitas Research Hospital in Rozzano this morning after a problem picked up in training. Results revealed a pulled gastrocnemius muscle in his left leg."

They added: "His condition will be reassessed next week."

The gastrocnemius muscle forms one half of the calf, above the soleus muscle. After a tricky start to life in Milan, the Belgian had just started to really exert his influence over the Nerazzurri, with three assists and one goal in his last four Serie A appearances for Luciano Spalletti. 

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

But he now looks set for an undetermined stint on the sidelines, with calf issues, depending on the grade, able to last between one and six weeks.

Despite back to back domestic games without a win, including the frantic 3-3 draw with Fiorentina and the unceremonious loss to Cagliari, Inter remain in fourth place in the table, thanks to Roma's 3-0 bludgeoning from Lazio in the Derby della Capitale.

They will face Eintracht Frankfurt in their Europa League last 16 first leg on Thursday night, before a pivotal Derby della Madonnina against Milan at San Siro on Sunday night.

