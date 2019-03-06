Santiago Solari Claims He Has No Intention of 'Giving Up' After Real Madrid's Ejection From UCL

March 06, 2019

Real Madrid boss Santiago Solari said he has no intention of throwing in the towel in the wake of Los Blancos' 4-1 defeat to Ajax in the Champions League, which saw them ejected from the competition and left with no hope for silverware this season.

Ajax stunned the hosts at the Santiago Bernabeu after trailing 2-1 in the first leg, as a masterclass from former Southampton striker Dusan Tadic saw them thoroughly defeat the former champions.

The pressure around the Argentinian manager has reached a fever pitch, after losing three consecutive matches at home which saw his side ejected from both the Copa del Rey and the Champions League and fall 12 points behind Barcelona in La Liga.


Speaking post-match, as quoted by BBC, the manager said: "I did not come to the club in such a difficult moment to give up.


"What we must do is remain as calm as possible in such a difficult moment and take it on with the best character.

"Madrid is bigger than any of us - it always returns - and returns even stronger."

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal admitted that they have nothing left to fight for, saying:

"I've never felt as sick as this, I don't know how to explain it.

"In one week everything has gone, and all of it after matches at home. It is clear the season is over but we will continue working in the league because that's what we have to do and we have to be professional."

The fallout from this shock defeat remains to be seen, and the focus will now be on whether Solari stays in his position as manager of Los Blancos, and if not, who might end up replacing him in the Santiago Bernabeu hot seat.

