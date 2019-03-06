Things to Know About the 5 Teenagers in the Man Utd Squad to Face PSG in the Champions League

Manchester United are missing 10 first team players through injury and suspension for Wednesday night's Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain, and caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has taken the opportunity to name five teenagers in the travelling squad.

As a player for 11 years and later coach and then reserve team boss for four more, Solskjaer is well versed in United's dedication to developing young talent and hasn't skipped the chance to further the fortunes of several youngsters during his time in charge.

Here's a closer look at the five home grown starlets who have made the trip to Paris.

Brandon Williams

Born: 3rd September 2000

Age: 18

Position: Full-back

A versatile full-back by trade, Williams is a locally raised talent and is the newest name to be on the fringes of the first team squad after an impressive rise at Under-18 level.

He signed his first professional contract with the club in April last year.

"Brandon is a full-back who can play both sides. He's quick and this is the first time he has travelled with us," Solskjaer said of Williams' surprise inclusion this week.

"He didn't expect to come but that's part of being here that suddenly you're called upon. That's why you're in the Academy, that we believe in you and suddenly you have to step up. That's why we have good coaches for them, to make them ready."

Tahith Chong

Born: 4th December 1999

Age: 19

Position: Winger

Chong was plucked from the Feyenoord youth academy in 2016 after few months after his 16th birthday, although he suffered a serious knee injury early in his United career that ruled him out of action for 10 months.

The Dutch winger made a successful return and capped of last season with the club's prestigious Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year award.

Chong was subsequently selected for the 2018 summer tour by Jose Mourinho and was even named on the bench for a Champions League game against Juventus in October.

Since Solskjaer arrived he has continued to be involved and finally made his senior debut as a substitute against Reading in the FA Cup. His Premier League debut came earlier this month, replacing Marcus Rashford in the 3-2 win over Southampton.

James Garner

Born: 13th March 2001

Age: 17

Position: Midfielder

Solskjaer handed elegant young central midfielder 'Jimmy' Garner a senior debut when United faced Crystal Palace in the Premier League last month.

The interim boss has even likened the England Under-18 captain, who is described on his official profile as having 'always been one of the leaders throughout his time at the club', to Michael Carrick.

"We've got great faith in him as the next Michael Carrick. I know he's young, I know it's not fair on kids to compare to great players like Michael was, but he's in the same mold," Solskjaer said.

Garner, who will turn 18 later this month, tweeted that his debut was a 'dream come true'.

Angel Gomes

Born: 31st August 2000

Age: 18

Position: Midfielder

Son of a former Portugal youth international and godson and ex-United winger Nani, Gomes has been arguably the most talked about academy prospect at Old Trafford for the last two years.

The diminutive midfielder joined United at the age of six and was often playing with boys much older than himself, even making his Under-18 debut when he was still just 14.

Gomes became the youngest ever winner of the Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year award in May 2017 and was then the youngest player to represent United since Duncan Edwards in 1953 when he made his Premier League debut aged 16 a few days later.

Gomes, who has captained England at junior international levels and won the Under-17 World Cup in 2017, was given a senior run out by Solskjaer against Huddersfield on Boxing Day.

Mason Greenwood

Born: 1st October 2001

Age: 17

Position: Striker

A prolific striker, Greenwood has been on the fringes of the first team for several months and is the young talent that United fans most want to see handed a first team debut next.

His official club profile describes the player as 'equally adept with both feet and capable of creating chances out of nothing', while noting that he has transitioned from a number 10 role to a more conventional centre forward. Marcus Rashford underwent a similar change at that age.

Greenwood only recently turned 17 years of age but has performed out of his skin, recording an average of a goal per game across all competitions and age groups he's played in this season.

Even at the age of 16, Greenwood was called up to the pre-season tour squad by Mourinho last summer. He wasn't even old enough to have signed a professional contract at the time.

