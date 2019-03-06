Tottenham 'Request Information' on Milan Striker Patrick Cutrone Ahead of Potential Summer Move

By 90Min
March 06, 2019

Tottenham have 'requested information' on AC Milan striker Patrick Cutrone ahead of making a potential move for the forward in the summer transfer window, according to reports in Italy.

The forward has struggled to get game time at San Siro after the arrival of Poland international Krzysztof Piatek from Genoa in January, and has made just one start since then.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

According to Italian publication TuttoMercatoWeb, Cutrone has been left unhappy with his current role with the Rossoneri and is contemplating making a move away from the club.

Despite Gonzalo Higuaín arriving on loan last summer, the Italian featured prominently under Gennaro Gattuso in the first half of the season but has seemingly fallen out of favour at the turn of the year, with Piatek hitting the ground running at the club.

The report adds that the likes of Tottenham, Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund are all interested in signing Cutrone, but that it is Mauricio Pochettino's side who have 'requested information' on the player's availability in recent months.

Paolo Rattini/GettyImages

It also claims that were Milan to receive an offer in the region of €30-35m, then the Serie A side would not stand in Cutrone's way. 

The striker's current deals ends in June 2023, with the 21-year-old having come through the ranks at Milan since joining the club's youth academy in the summer of 2007.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message