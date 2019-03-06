Tottenham 'Request Information' on Milan Striker Patrick Cutrone Ahead of Potential Summer Move

Tottenham have 'requested information' on AC Milan striker Patrick Cutrone ahead of making a potential move for the forward in the summer transfer window, according to reports in Italy.

The forward has struggled to get game time at San Siro after the arrival of Poland international Krzysztof Piatek from Genoa in January, and has made just one start since then.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

According to Italian publication TuttoMercatoWeb, Cutrone has been left unhappy with his current role with the Rossoneri and is contemplating making a move away from the club.

Despite Gonzalo Higuaín arriving on loan last summer, the Italian featured prominently under Gennaro Gattuso in the first half of the season but has seemingly fallen out of favour at the turn of the year, with Piatek hitting the ground running at the club.

The report adds that the likes of Tottenham, Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund are all interested in signing Cutrone, but that it is Mauricio Pochettino's side who have 'requested information' on the player's availability in recent months.



Paolo Rattini/GettyImages

It also claims that were Milan to receive an offer in the region of €30-35m, then the Serie A side would not stand in Cutrone's way.

The striker's current deals ends in June 2023, with the 21-year-old having come through the ranks at Milan since joining the club's youth academy in the summer of 2007.