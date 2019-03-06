Vinicius Junior 'Could Miss 2 Months' as Real Madrid Confirm Brazilian Has Suffered Torn Ligaments

Real Madrid have confirmed that winger Vinicius Junior is set for a period on the sidelines after suffering torn ligaments during the 4-1 defeat to Ajax on Tuesday.

With just over thirty minutes gone in the match, Vinicius sent a shot crashing into the side netting, but appeared to injure himself in the process. After a few minutes of treatment, the youngster hobbled away from the pitch, visibly devastated by his injury.

Real have now confirmed on their official website that Vinicius suffered torn ligaments whilst taking the shot, and he now faces an extended period on the sidelines.

As of yet, there is no mention of a recovery period for the Brazilian, but it is rumoured that he will miss the next two months of the season as a result of this diagnosis.

Marco Asensio came on to replace Vinicius, but was unable to inspire Real as they slumped to a 4-1 defeat, in what will go down as one of the most shocking results in Champions League history.

David Ramos/GettyImages

This season has certainly been a tumultuous one for Real, who find themselves facing the possibility of finishing the campaign without a trophy. A 3-0 loss to Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu in late February eliminated Real from the Copa del Rey, and they currently sit 12 points behind the Blaugrana in La Liga.

Many fans have viewed Vinicius' emergence as one of the shining lights of their season, despite occasional frustrations towards his perceived selfishness. The 18-year-old has made 33 appearances in all competitions this season, racking up seven goals and 13 assists, and he will be desperate to return and add to that total before the end of the season.