Brian McBride Claims Ryan Sessegnon Needs a 'Bigger Role' at Fulham to Boost Their Survival Chances

Former Fulham striker Brian McBride believes that teenager Ryan Sessegnon needs to play a bigger role in the club's survival push this season, adding that forming a partnership with striker Aleksandar Mitrović could prove to be the difference for the Cottagers.

McBride spent four years on the books with Fulham in the latter stages of his career and he went on to score 37 goals in 149 appearances for the club, helping retain their top-flight status in each season at Craven Cottage.

But Fulham now face an uphill battle to avoid being relegated this season, although former star McBride believes that three of the club's attacking talents could be the difference between staying in the Premier League or not.

McBride, speaking exclusively to us-bookies.com, said: "Aleksandar Mitrovic has done well for the club, but he needs more service to begin scoring. He’s showed that he can score when he gets the chances.





"Ryan Sessegnon is another who needs to play a bigger role to help Fulham going forward, and Ryan Babel looks sharp, but he needs to have the final product to help move Fulham forward.

"There is a chance Fulham can stay up. Once they build confidence and get a couple of results, there are some winnable games. That 10 point difference is attainable.

"There will be one club that’s currently safe but could drop into the bottom three and struggle to find points until the end of the season."

McBride added that his former teammate Scott Parker is the right man to take charge of Fulham as they look to avoid the drop, praising Claudio Ranieri's successor for approaching every decision with a purpose.

“Scott Parker lived down the road from me in Cobham, and he became a friend," he added. "He read the game so well as a player, and everything was done with a purpose. Which will be similar to the way he manages the Fulham side.”