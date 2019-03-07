Chelsea Striker Set to Become Latest Bundesliga Export Amid Interest From RB Leipzig

By 90Min
March 07, 2019

Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig are mulling over a possible £20m move for Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham at the end of the season.

The 21-year-old has spent this season on loan with Aston Villa and he's been in scintillating form for the club, scoring 21 goals in 29 appearances in the Championship.

Abraham will return to his parent club this summer, but The Sun claim that RB Leipzig will look to prise the England Under-21 international away from Stamford Bridge by flaunting the success of Jadon Sancho and Reiss Nelson as a reason for moving to Germany.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The Red Bull backed club are currently considering splashing £20m on the Chelsea star, but Premier League side Wolves are also considering Abraham if they can't sign Benfica's Raúl Jiménez on a permanent deal.

Although this season's rise of Borussia Dortmund winger Sancho is the first to really make an impact on English fans, Leipzig were ahead of the current trend when they brought Everton's Ademola Lookman to the Red Bull Arena in 2018.

The former Charlton prospect only spent a few months in Germany, but he claimed five goals and four assists in just 11 matches. Leipzig even tried to sign Lookman permanently at the end of the season, but Everton held their nerve.

They're yet to find out if January arrival Emil Smith Rowe will be a success as he continues to struggle with injury, but Leipzig now have their sights set on Abraham as a potential long-term replacement for Timo Werner.

Leipzig manager and former sporting director Ralph Ragnick has already admitted that Bayern Munich and Liverpool target Werner will not be allowed to leave on a free transfer in 2020, meaning that he is likely to be sold at the end of this season. 

