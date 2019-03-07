Chievo Verona vs AC Milan: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Chievo Verona host AC Milan at the Stadio MarcAntonio Bentegodi in Serie A on Saturday in what should be an intriguing affair between the two sides.

I Gialloblu have experienced a difficult season both on and off the pitch. as they were docked three points for misreporting transfer fees last September and have remained at the bottom of the division ever since.

Domenico Di Carlo's side's 3-0 defeat at Torino last week was their 15th of the season; a result which left them 12 points from safety.

Milan's outstanding form in recent weeks has seen them move above rivals Inter in the league standings into third position.

Gennaro Gattuso's side are currently unbeaten in nine games in all competitions and will be confident of securing a fifth Serie A win in a row against a Chievo side who have won just once this season.

A victory for I Rossoneri would allow them to consolidate their position in the Champions League places whilst a defeat for Chievo could see their faint hopes of survival all-but end on Saturday.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 9th March What Time Is Kick Off? 19:30 (BST) Where Is it Being Played? Stadio MarcAntonio Bentegodi

Stream?

Premier Sports 1 Referee? TBC

Team News

Chievo will be without goalkeeper Andrea Seculin for Saturday's clash as he continues his recovery after rupturing ligaments in November, while forward Sergio Pellissier is also ruled out due to injury.

Midfielder Nicola Rigoni will also miss the game against Milan as he will be serving a one-match suspension after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season in last week's defeat at Torino.

Milan will head to the Stadio MarcAntonio Bentegodi without long-term absentee Giacomo Bonaventura who is not expected to return until August following knee surgery.

Central defenders Mattia Caldara and Cristian Zapata are both doubtful whilst full-back Ricardo Rodriguez will not feature due to suspension.

Predicted Lineups

Chievo Verona Sorrentino; Jaroszynski, Barba, Bani, Schelotto; Leris, Piazon,

Diousse, Giaccherini; Dordevic, Meggiorini.

AC Milan Donnarumma; Calabria, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Strinic;

Kessie, Paqueta, Bakayoko; Suso, Piatek, Calhanoglu



Head to Head Record

Chievo and Milan have met on 35 occasions, with the latter dominating the fixtures between the two sides, winning 26 times.

The reverse fixture between the two sides in Serie A saw I Rossoneri prevail thanks to a brace from Gonzalo Higuain and a goal from Bonaventura in a 3-1 victory at San Siro.

A victory for Chievo on Saturday would be their first over Milan in 14 years with, their last success coming in 2005.

Recent Form

Chievo's results throughout the season have been dismal and they have not improved in 2019 as Di Carlo's side have lost by five and drawn two of their seven fixtures this year.

Serie A's bottom club's habit of conceding goals has seen them let in a total of 51 this season which is the joint-worst record in the league.



Milan on the other hand have won four of their last five in Italy's top division, recording impressive victories over the likes of Atalanta and Cagliari.

The arrival of forward Krzysztof Piatek and playmaker Lucas Paqueta has brought an attacking flair to I Rossoneri which has seen them produce some brilliant football in recent weeks.

Here is how both sides have fared in their last five fixtures:

Chievo Verona AC Milan Torino 3-0 Chievo Verona (03/03) AC Milan 1-0 Sassuolo (02/03) Chievo Verona 0-0 Genoa (24/02) AC Milan 3-0 Empoli (22/02) Udinese 1-0 Chievo Verona (17/02) Atalanta 1-3 AC Milan (16/02) Chievo Verona 0-3 AS Roma (08/02) AC Milan 3-0 Cagliari (10/02) Empoli 2-2 Chievo Verona (02/02) AS Roma 1-1 AC Milan (03/02)

Prediction

Chievo's supporters will undoubtedly be hoping that their nightmare season ends in a pretty swift relegation so that their side can start to rebuild for their first Serie B campaign in 11 years.

I Gialloblu have the second worst home record in Italy's top-flight division and have yet to win at the Stadio MarcAntonio Bentegodi despite having played on 13 occasions there this season.

Rossoneri get back to it at Milanello as preparations for #ChievoMilan begin 🔛

Si torna al lavoro! ️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/maPLFgDn8R — AC Milan (@acmilan) March 5, 2019

With Milan experiencing a resurgence under Gattuso in 2019, they will be extremely confident of taking all three points from Saturday's fixture, especially when you consider the form that is being illustrated by likes of Piatek and Suso who have been excellent over the past six weeks.

In a game that should guarantee goals, I Rossoneri will likely emerge victorious over Chievo and therefore consolidate their position in the Champions League places in Serie A.





Prediction: Chievo Verona 0-3 AC Milan

