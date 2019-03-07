FIFA President Hails 'Positive' VAR Tests Ahead of Proposed Use at Women's World Cup

By 90Min
March 07, 2019

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has declared 'positive' tests have been made to implement VAR at the upcoming Women's World Cup in France with the Swiss a strong backer of the technology.

Along with UEFA leader Aleksander Ceferin, the pair chaired a meeting on Monday around the proposed use of VAR for the summer's competition, with a final decision to be made next week at a meeting in Miami.

Should the plans go ahead, it will follow on from last year's Men's World Cup, where the technology was put into effect for the first time in an international football tournament, with Infantino revealing at the meeting that constructive steps are being made ahead of the summer event.

"The tests were quite positive," he said, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"I would of course wish that we do use VAR at the Women's World Cup."

Julian Finney/GettyImages

The video assistant referees will likely be made up of a mixture of female referees as well as male officials, who oversaw the technology's use in Russia last year. As no domestic women's leagues implement VAR, it is thought a mixed group of officials will be beneficiary.


Those with experience working in VAR at the 2018 World Cup in Russia have already been undergoing trials at a boys' youth tournament in Qatar together with Women's World Cup match officials to make sure the technology can be used to its maximum potential.

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/GettyImages

United States women's national coach Jill Ellis discussed the topic on Monday as well, offering her backing for VAR, having previously advocated its application last year.


"It's great news. I think everyone in our sport realised it was such a positive, and to have now the same access to the same technology, I think it's great," Ellis said. "It's going to be an intense World Cup and I think having the benefit of VAR is important."

