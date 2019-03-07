Franck Ribery Warns Bayern Are Not Afraid of Liverpool Ahead of Champions League Decider

Bayern Munich veteran Franck Ribery has said his side are not afraid of Liverpool, ahead of the Champions League round of 16 meeting between the sides at the Allianz Arena next week.

Having drawn 0-0 at Anfield, it's all to play for in Munich as two of Europe's heavyweights get set to battle it out for a quarter-final place, but Bayern are thought to be slight favourites given they have the home advantage, and are enjoying better domestic form than their visitors at present.

A five-star Bayern performance drew them level with Dortmund last Saturday ⭐



All the goals from #BMGFCB 📹👇 pic.twitter.com/1lgWjFN8Hm — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) March 7, 2019

That's a view held by Ribery, at least, with the 35-year-old insisting his side are showing no fear, and are prepared for anything their old foe Jurgen Klopp might throw at them.

"We are in a good mood and play at home," Ribery told Bild. "Liverpool have a strong side but we are Bayern.

“We have confidence in our good performances, we're not afraid of Liverpool. If we play together and fight, then we can move into the quarter-finals, then we have a real chance.”

Though he has seen his involvement in the side reduced due to a mixture of injuries and ageing legs, the Frenchman has managed 27 appearances for Bayern so far this season, including a brief cameo at Anfield, and is hopeful of playing some part at the Allianz.

"The games against Liverpool are very important. I'm really motivated," he added. “If you play in the Champions League, it's a very special feeling, that's a different atmosphere. I'm fit for the game, I could play.

Christian Kaspar-Bartke/GettyImages

“The decision lies with Niko Kovac, but we have a very good relationship and a lot of trust.”