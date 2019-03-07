Joao Mario Hits Out at 'Quiet' West Ham Fans & Claims Inter Supporters Are Superior

By 90Min
March 07, 2019
Joao Mario has hit out at West Ham United fans for being "too quiet" in his time there, as the Inter midfielder spoke up about his return to San Siro. 

Mario, who made 14 appearances across all competitions for the Hammers in a loan spell at the back end of last season, has since returned to the Nerazzurri, despite claiming “there’s no fire inside me to rekindle with the Nerazzurri” during his stay in east London.
Steve Bardens/GettyImages

But now, speaking to reporters about those comments ahead of his side's Europa League last 16 first leg against Eintracht Frankfurt at the Commerzbank-Arena on Thursday night, as quoted by Onefootball, the midfielder explained: “Obviously I’m sorry. 

"You learn from mistakes and that was a mistake. I have to respect a team like Inter who spent so much to sign me, and I’m very happy to have been given a second chance here.

“The Inter fans were also crucial. For them I was both an idol and a bad player. It would be great if I found the right balance."

And then, in attempt to get back on side, he delivered the kicker at the Irons' expense: “I’ve been in England and they’re all too quiet there. I prefer the warmth of our fans."

The Portugal international was a £36m signing from Sporting CP in August 2016, but has failed to hit the heights that such a fee would suggest, notching just four goals and 15 assists in his time in Italy.

He has made 16 appearances across competitions this season, though none of those have come in European competitions. 

This is because the midfielder has been excluded from both of Inter's squad lists for the Champions League and Europa League, though that hasn't stopped him from cheering his teammates on from the sidelines, or so these comments attempt to convey.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message