Lucozade Sport Officially Partners With England Women Ahead of 2019 FIFA World Cup

Lucozade Sport has signed a multi-year deal to become the official sports drinks and hydration partner for the England Men's and Women's senior national football teams.

With a long affiliation with the men's side already in the books, it crucially marks the iconic brand's first official move into the women's game.

The timing could hardly be better after the Lionesses put out a bold statement ahead of this summer's World Cup by lifting the 2019 SheBelieves Cup in the United States earlier this week.

The new partnership aims to further raise the profile of women's football in the build up to the World Cup, which kicks off in France on 7 June, and to inspire a generation of women to be active as part of Lucozade Sport's 'Made to Move' campaign slogan.

A number of England Women players will feature on specially designed Lucozade Sport bottles and star in what is being described as a major marketing campaign.

"Lucozade Sport has huge footballing heritage so it feels like a big moment to know that the Lionesses will be joining that history," England captain Steph Houghton said. "Having such an iconic brand supporting women's football is proof of just how popular the sport has become."

Claire Keaveny, head of marketing at Lucozade Sport, commented, "Lucozade Sport has a long history of supporting football and we're really proud to be signing a partnership with The FA to extend our support to England women and backing the Lionesses.

"We hope our support not only hydrates the Lionesses ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019, but the investment also plays its part in inspiring a whole generation of people to move."

Lucozade Sport has a long heritage in football and has been the official sports drink and hydration partner for the England Men's football team since 2008 and previously supported captains including Steven Gerrard and Harry Kane. Its current ambassadors include boxing heavyweight champion of the world Anthony Joshua and fitness coach Gemma Atkinson.