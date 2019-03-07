Man City to Battle Rivals Man Utd in Race for Fiorentina Star Federico Chiesa

By 90Min
March 07, 2019

Manchester City have joined the race to sign Italy international winger Federico Chiesa from Fiorentina at the end of the season.

The 21-year-old has emerged as one of the brightest players in Serie A over the last few seasons but has finally taken the step up to the next level, currently enjoying his most fruitful campaign to date with 11 goals and eight assists across all competitions.

Chiesa has been attracting a lot of interest from the top clubs in Italy, but Tuttosport (via the Manchester Evening News) claims that Pep Guardiola's side are prepared to battle city rivals and fellow suitors Manchester United for his signature.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

Fiorentina has slapped Chiesa with a £62m price tag in an attempt to ward off competition at the end of the season, and the ball remains in La Viola's court as their star player still has three years left on his current contract.

Juventus are unsurprisingly keeping tabs on Chiesa, who is the son of former Italy international striker Enrico, while Inter are also said to be interested in bringing the young forward to San Siro this summer.

Manchester City are currently using either Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez or Bernardo Silva on the right side of their attack, but the latter is now being eyed as a long-term replacement for David Silva in the centre of the pitch.

That would free up space for Chiesa out on the wing, although the Italian's versatility would also help provide cover on the left.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

City rivals Manchester United, meanwhile, are also looking to bring someone in for the right-hand side of the pitch. Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial currently share responsibility on the left, but options are limited for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the other wing.

