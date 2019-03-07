Marek Hamsik Reveals He Might Have Stayed in Italy if Napoli Were in Serie A Title Race

By 90Min
March 07, 2019

Marek Hamsik has claimed that he might have remained at Napoli if they were challenging for the Serie A title this season. 

The former Napoli captain left the club in January to join Chinese Super League team Dalian Yifang, departing as the club's all-time appearance holder and goalscorer, cementing himself as a legendary player in their history. 


The Scudetto evaded Hamsik throughout his time at the club, however, with Juventus' domination of Serie A too difficult to overcome. 

CARLO HERMANN/GettyImages

Speaking as quoted by Il Matino - first about his new home - Hamsik explained: ''The Chinese League is very different from Serie A. Here the level of football is lower and also the tempo is different. I don't consider myself a star. 

"I received a warm welcome but I want to be treated like everyone else. Our goal is to avoid relegation - finishing top eight, however, would be a great achievement.''

The 31-year-old also reminisced about his spell in Naples when he made the assertion that he would not have left if Napoli had been in the midst of a title challenge.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

He added: ''I miss the food, my friends and much more. Naples was my home for 12 years. I miss the warmth of the people and the joy of San Paolo. 

"Their game against Juventus? Napoli dominated that game, so I can't say that Juventus are out of their league. However, the points dropped against other teams are the difference-maker. Juventus rarely drop any points. 

"If Napoli had still been in the Scudetto race, maybe I would have stayed. Winning the Scudetto in Naples, making all the Neapolitans happy, would have been amazing. I wouldn't have missed that for anything.'' 

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

On his departure, Hamsik said: ''It wasn't like I always imagined. I was subbed off against Sampdoria but I didn't know how things would go. It was fast, immediate. I agreed to the move in a short time and then discussed it with my teammates. 

"Then the negotiations went on for a bit longer but I knew that the clubs would have reached an agreement eventually. I'll return to Naples to properly say goodbye to the fans. Some Chinese clubs showed interest in me in the past too, but I didn't feel ready to leave. This time it was different.''

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message