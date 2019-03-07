Massimiliano Allegri Confirms He Will Hold Off on Talks Over Juventus Future Until the Summer

By 90Min
March 07, 2019

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has claimed that he will hold talks with president Andrea Agnelli over his future at the club at the end of the season.

The Italian head coach has been at the centre of rumours throughout the season linking him with the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid, with Juventus currently suffering a dip in their overall for this season compared to last.

There have been calls for the 51-year-old to be sacked at the end of the campaign, even though he still has a contract with Juventus until 2020, but Allegri claims with his bosses over his future have been put on hold until the summer.

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/GettyImages

"I met with the president yesterday for dinner, we are two intelligent people who have built something important in these five years together," Allegri said in his press conference ahead of Juve's match against Udinese.

"We decided to talk about the renewal of the contract after the season."

It is becoming increasingly likely that Allegri will not be in the dugout in Turin next season, with names like Antonio Conte, Zinedine Zidane and even Pep Guardiola being linked with the role over the last few weeks.

But Allegri could be short of options as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's success at Manchester United - against all the odds he most recently knocked Paris Saint-Germain out of the Champions League - looks set to land the Norwegian the full-time role at Old Trafford.

At Real Madrid, however, manager Santiago Solari only just avoided being sacked after their defeat to Ajax and the club's president Florentino Pérez could be on the hunt for a new head coach before the end of the season.

