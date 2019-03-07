Newcastle Midfielder Sean Longstaff Out for Season After Picking Up Knee Injury Against West Ham

By 90Min
March 07, 2019

Sean Longstaff's breakthrough into the Newcastle first-team looks set to be halted for the time being, as reports are indicating that the midfielder's season is over due to a knee ligament injury. 

The 21-year-old has emerged as a surprise solution to Rafa Benitez's midfield woes in recent weeks, starting each of their last eight matches, but there were concerns over his condition after he was brought off at half-time in the 2-0 defeat to West Ham. 

Reports soon surfaced that he was suffering from a knee injury, and TalkSPORT among a host of other outlets have confirmed today that he will miss around four months of action, keeping him out for the remainder of the season. 

The news comes after he saw a specialist on Wednesday (according to The Mail), who is thought to have determined damage to his posterior cruciate ligament, meaning he will have his knee in a brace for eight weeks before starting rehabilitation. 

It will come as a hammer blow to the Magpies, whose recent upswing in form had moved them comfortably clear of the danger zone prior to the defeat to West Ham on Saturday. 

With academy graduate Longstaff playing a starring role in the middle of the park, Huddersfield and Burnley were swept aside at St James' Park within a matter of days, before first-half goals from Declan Rice and Mark Noble brought them back down to reality with a crash.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

As things stand, Benitez's side sit six points clear of danger, and it's likely that one of Mohamed Diame or Ki Sung-yueng will come in for Longstaff when they host Everton in their forthcoming Premier League fixture. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message