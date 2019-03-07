Neymar Hits Out at Match Officials on Instagram After VAR Drama in Champions League Exit to Man Utd

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar took to Instagram to hit out at the match officials after his side's Champions League last 16 exit to Manchester United, as the Red Devils were awarded a last minute, result-deciding penalty via VAR.

In a classic encounter, United took the lead early on through Romelu Lukaku, before Juan Bernat drew his side level. With the aggregate score now 3-1 to PSG, the Red Devils were in real trouble, but another Lukaku goal before the break gave them a slim hope.

In the 90th minute, United were controversially given a penalty via VAR, after Diogo Dalot's shot struck Presnel Kimpembe's on the arm. Marcus Rashford stepped up slammed the ball home for 12 yards, which saw United progress to the quarter-finals on away goals with the 3-3 aggregate score.

Neymar was unable to take part in either leg of the tie, after picking up as metatarsal injury in his side's Coupe de France win over Strasbourg last month. Still, the Brazil international was spotted in the stadium casting a gloomy eye of proceedings, and felt compelled to air his grievances with the match officials' decision to award United their controversial spot-kick.





According to the Independent, Neymar used his Instagram story to pour scorn on the referees, uploading a picture of the incident alongside the caption: "This is shameful! And they still let 4 guys that do not understand football look at the slow motion video, this doesn't happen! How is he going to take his hand out when he's on his back! Oh go f*** yourself."

According to reports including from Sport, Neymar could be penalised for breaching Article 11 of the UEFA Disciplinary Code, which strictly prohibits "Insults or any other conduct that violates the basic rules of conduct."





This could see the former Barcelona man be hit with a three-match ban, but his fate won't be decided until the Ethics and Discipline Commission meet at the end of March.

