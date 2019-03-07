Neymar Involved in Tunnel Bust-Up Following Champions League Exit to Man Utd

Injured Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar Jr was reportedly involved in a bust-up in the Parc des Princes tunnel following his side's last-gasp loss to Manchester United in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The Brazilian, who was an enforced absentee following the foot injury he sustained against Strasbourg in the French Cup back in January, is said to have been restrained by several members of the club's staff after attempting to enter into the match officials' room.

Neymar had already vented his frustrations at the decision to award the Red Devils a 90th minute penalty, following a hand-ball from Presnel Kimpembe, on his Instagram story.

Alongside a picture of the incident, the forward decried: "This is shameful! And they still let four guys that do not understand football look at the slow motion video, this doesn't happen!

"How is he going to take his hand out when he's on his back! Oh go f*** yourself."

And, now, according to RMC Sport, it appears that this was not the only possible circumvention of UEFA article 11 - which prohibits "Insults or any other conduct that violates the basic rules of conduct" - that Neymar was potentially culpable for on Wednesday night. The French outlet explain that the 27-year-old was forced to be held back from barging into the referee's room to vent his anger in person. And he wasn't the only aggrieved party from the Parisians' camp, with president Nasser Al-Khelaifi kicking down a door in his flare-up.

There were also reports that this irritation was not aided by the nearby celebrations of United players and representatives, including Patrice Evra, who were allegedly a little to open with their joy.

There was grace-saving moment for Neymar to come, though, with many outlets noting the fact that he engaged in a long hug with coach Thomas Tuchel as symbolic for his burgeoning respect towards the coach, something which cannot always be attributed to the Brazilian.